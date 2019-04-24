It's Back To Normal Now

The North Country Union High School board received a debriefing at Tuesday's meeting as a result of a decision by NCSU Superintendent John Castle to close the school after learning of reports of threatened violence by a student. On April 10th School Resource Officer Kyle Ingalls learned from several students alleged threats by a student. While Ingalls worked to verify first hand accounts of the alleged threats, law enforcement located the student and detained him on charges unrelated to the school matter. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.