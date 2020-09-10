It's Grandparents Day

Sunday September 13th is National Grandparents Day, and we want to help you celebrate. We are looking for photos of grandparents with their grandkids to run next week. So, if you are a grandparent and have a photo of you and your grandkids, or if you are a grandkid and you want have a photo with your grandparents that you would like to see in the paper, please email it to lifestyleeditor@newportdailyexpress.com with the names of everybody in the photo, and the title "Grandparents" in the subject line.

We will be picking a winning photo at random, and the winner will receive a $25.00 gift certificate to The Eastside Restaurant.

Submissions are due by September 15th at noon.