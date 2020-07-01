It's NOT Vandalism At State Building

Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham says these signs placed on the large fish statue at the Emory Hebard State Office Building on Main Street have been there for a “while now” and they are not vandalism. Nothing has been vandalized. The signs read “End All Racism” and “BLM.” BLM is an acronym for Black Lives Matter. There are also smaller signs with messages at the base of the fish that read "Love, "End Racism" and "Peace." (Photos by Christopher Roy)