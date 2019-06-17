Jamie Lee Thurston Takes the Stage For Jesse Strong and All Veterans
By:
Christopher Roy
Monday, June 17, 2019
IRASBURG, VT
Recording artist Jamie Lee Thurston took the stage at the Creek Hill Barn Saturday evening for the Jesse Strong Military Appreciation Day. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Jesse Strong Scholarship Fund and Vermont Veterans in need. Strong and several other Marines were killed during an ambush attack in Iraq on January 26, 2005.
