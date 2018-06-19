Jankowski Tops the Field at Burlington Pro-Am Tournament

BURLINGTON–It has been an exciting start to the golf season for North Country boys’ coach and current assistant golf pro at the Orleans Country Club David Jankoski.

After jumping aboard the team at the OCC, where he is focusing on the instruction aspect of player development, Dave was in action a little over a week ago at the Vermont PGA’s Burlington Pro-Am tournament that was held at the Burlington Country Club.

The 6,101 yard course is a par 71, and Jankowski shot a 70 to edge out David Bennett (71) playing out of the Country Club of Vermont to grab the win.

