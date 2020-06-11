Jay Peak Lends a Hand During Times of Need

The Jay Peak Resort made the decision to close their doors for the 2019-2020 ski season, and for the foreseeable future, amidst a cloud of uncertainty on March 12th due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They were the first ski resort in America to cease operations, but the rest would soon follow Jay Peak’s lead.

The resort is a multi seasonal destination, offering such other activities such as concerts, golf, ice hockey, soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey fields, a water park, as well as being a highly sought after wedding location.

Never an organization to sit back and watch during difficult times, the crew up at Jay, led by President Steve Wright, would quickly jump into action in order to best serve the surrounding communities that had supported them throughout the years, providing meals for countless people in northeastern Vermont that were struggling through the quarantine.

For the full story, see the Express on 6-12-2020.