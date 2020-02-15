JOB FAIR Coming up in Newport!

MARCH 10 from Noon until 4 pm.

at The Emory Hebard State Building Main St. Newport

Prep Day March 5 from 10- 2 pm. At CCV in Newport.

Stop by to get help with your resume and for tips on being ready for the Job Fair.

Check out this list of business who will be there:

ADA Traffic Control Ltd., Bel-Aire Center, Community National Bank

Craftsbury Community Care Center, Ethan Allen, Fred’s Energy

Jay Peak Resort, Galvion, Love Is…LLC

NEKHC and The Meeting Place, NETO, Inc.

North Country Engineering, Inc., North Country Hospital

Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Northern State Correctional Facility, NSA Industries, LLC

RDI Corporation, Smugglers’ Notch Resort, U.S. Border Patrol

U.S. Census Bureau, Walmart