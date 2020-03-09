Job Fair List UPDATED
Job Fair at the State Building in Newport, Tuesday, March 10 Noon- 3 pm. Hope to see you there! Scroll through list below to see all 36 employers who will be there.
ADA Traffic Control Ltd.
Bel-Aire Center
CCV
Community National Bank
Craftsbury Community Care Center
Eagle Eye Farm Rehabilitation Center
Ethan Allen
Fred’s Energy
Jay Peak Resort
NETO, Inc
Galvion
Green Mountain Support Services
Love Is…LLC
NEKHC and The Meeting Place
Newport Parks and Recreation
North Country Engineering, Inc.
North Country Hospital
Northlands Job Corps Center
Northeast Kingdom Human Services
Northern State Correctional Facility
NSA Industries, LLC
Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice
Orleans County Sheriff’s Department
RDI Corporation
Ready, Set, Grow
Remax All Seasons Realty
Smugglers’ Notch Resort
St Paul’s Catholic School
United States Army
U.S. Border Patrol
U.S. Census Bureau
Vermont Department of Transportation
Vermont State Police
Vermont Youth Conservation Corp.
VT Air National Guard
Walmart
