Job Fair List UPDATED

Job Fair at the State Building in Newport, Tuesday, March 10 Noon- 3 pm. Hope to see you there! Scroll through list below to see all 36 employers who will be there.

ADA Traffic Control Ltd.

Bel-Aire Center

CCV

Community National Bank

Craftsbury Community Care Center

Eagle Eye Farm Rehabilitation Center

Ethan Allen

Fred’s Energy

Jay Peak Resort

NETO, Inc

Galvion

Green Mountain Support Services

Love Is…LLC

NEKHC and The Meeting Place

Newport Parks and Recreation

North Country Engineering, Inc.

North Country Hospital

Northlands Job Corps Center

Northeast Kingdom Human Services

Northern State Correctional Facility

NSA Industries, LLC

Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice

Orleans County Sheriff’s Department

RDI Corporation

Ready, Set, Grow

Remax All Seasons Realty

Smugglers’ Notch Resort

St Paul’s Catholic School

United States Army

U.S. Border Patrol

U.S. Census Bureau

Vermont Department of Transportation

Vermont State Police

Vermont Youth Conservation Corp.

VT Air National Guard

Walmart