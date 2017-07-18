Josh Cole in Court: Files Motions

Josh Cole, 31, the man allegedly driving the car that left two people dead and another injured in May, 2016 was in court Tuesday for a motion hearing. Judge Howard VanBenthuysen took under advisement a motion, filed by the Cole’s attorney, David Williams, to require prosecution to choose between charges against Cole. The judge also heard testimony on a different motion to exclude a blood test. The defense asked for time to depose Trooper Debra Munson, and possibly hospital staff based on the defense's claim that the blood evidence was under privilege, and was "improperly obtained." (Read full story Wednesday in the NDE)