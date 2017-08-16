Josh Cole will Await Judge’s Decision Behind Bars

Josh Cole, the man accused of driving under the influence and causing the death of two people and injuring another last year has allegedly violated his conditions of release. He was rescinded into police custody to await decisions by Judge Howard VanBenthuysen on motions filed last month. According to the State’s Attorney, this violation led to the state calling for a weight of evidence hearing on Cole’s underlying felony charges. The defense waived the hearing, opting to wait for the court’s decisions on the other case before proceeding with the bail hearing.

Cole was arrested late last week for allegedly recklessly driving an ATV, State’s Attorney

Jennifer Barrett said. Under his current conditions, Cole is not allowed to drive, “especially in a

negligent manor,” Barrett told the court. (Read more in the NDE Wednesday)