Judge Denies Change In Conditions Of Release

Judge Howard Van Benthysen declined to change the conditions of release to allow Herman LeBlanc to be unsupervised. Currently his son David LeBlanc has been appointed a responsible adult but must return to his job in Montana at some point. Citing the ongoing conflict with neighbor Robert Snelgrove over an unpermitted boathouse which LeBlanc has twice allegedly tried to deconstruct, the judge reasoned LeBlanc needs supervision so he doesn't acquire tools to finish the job. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.