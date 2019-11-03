Junior Falcons Beat Rodliff Raiders 25-6 For the NVYF Eastern Conference Championship

ESSEX–The North Country Junior Falcons and the St. Johnsbury Rodliff Raiders squared off on Saturday at Essex High School for the Northern Vermont Youth Football (NVYF) Eastern Division State Championship.

It would be a relatively one-sided affair, much like the last time the Falcons played for the championship in 2016.

North Country would put up nineteen unanswered points before the Raiders would score their lone touchdown of the game, as they picked up the 25-6 victory and the first place hardware that goes with it.

“It’s not just today, it’s been like this all year long,” said coach John Guebara. “I have the ability to play twenty-one different guys, most of the programs we play don’t have that. I’m confident in the guys that go out there to do their job, and that is what they did, everybody stepped up and contributed to this win. I’m super proud of these guys and I’m going to miss every single one of them”

