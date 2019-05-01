K9 Ozzy Finds Suspects Who Allegedly Led Police On Chase Court Today

NEWPORT CITY – A Derby man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase from Newport City to Charleston is due in court today to answer a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges. They include two felony charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and felony charges of eluding a law enforcement officer, operating a vehicle without owner's consent as well as several misdemeanor charges. On Tuesday, Judge Scot Kline held Justin Morgan, 27, on $25,000 bail. Meanwhile, his alleged accomplice, Carrie Tetreault, 32, of Sheffield was held on $2,000 bail after she pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of operating a vehicle without owner's consent and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

