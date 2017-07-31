Kidder Hill Project Delayed

The petition for a Certificate of Public Good for the construction of a 5MW, 2 turbine power generating windmill on Kidder Hill has been returned for insufficient information. Developer David Blittersdorf made the unusual move of filing three potential locations for the towers; both towers in either Irasburg or Lowell, or one tower in each municipality. He also left open whether the power would be transmitted to market by Vermont Electric Cooperative or Green Mountain Power. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.