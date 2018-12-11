Kingdom Blades Have the Tools For Success in 2018-2019

The Kingdom Blades are coming off of their best season to date, as they finished the regular season with a 10-10 record before a tough opening round loss in the postseason.

For those not familiar, the Blades are a cooperative team comprised of girls from North Country, St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, and one eighth grader from Miller’s Run.

The team splits their home games between the Jay Peak Ice Haus Arena and the Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndon Center.

