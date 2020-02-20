Kingdom Blades Pick Up Big Late-Season Win Over Woodstock on Senior Night

The Kingdom Blades wrapped up the home portion of their schedule against the Woodstock Wasps on Wednesday night with their annual Senior Game.

Prior to the start of the contest, the team recognized their outgoing seniors, manager Shelby Ruggles and players Lydia Bushey, Olivia Matteis, Kristen Watters, and Addie Petit.

As for the game itself, it would feature swings in momentum, a few strange bounces, and a little more, but in the end it would be the Blades earning the 4-3 victory for their 12th win of the year.

For more, see the Express on 2-21-2020.