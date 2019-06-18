Kingdom Cares Holds Seventh Annual Softball Tournament to Support Local Families in Need

The 7th annual Kingdom Cares Softball Tournament took place this past Friday and Saturday.

The event has become a Father’s Day weekend tradition in Newport, as teams from across the state venture up to Gardner Park to raise money for a good cause while enjoying the competition of slow-pitch softball.

This year twenty-two teams made the trek up to compete, and the competition was stiff, but in the end it would by MJ Electric taking home the title with Second to None ironically finishing in second place.

For more, see the Express on 6-19-19.