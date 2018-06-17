Kingdom Cares Holds Sixth Annual Softball Tournament

By: 
Mike Olmstead
Sports Editor
Sunday, June 17, 2018
NEWPORT, VT

The 6th Annual Kingdom Cares Softball Tournament was held at Gardner Park over the weekend.
The tournament started out as fundraiser for a member of the local softball community, Roger Chaput, who was dealing with medical issues related to being hit in the head with a ball during a game.
Since then the tournament has evolved into an annual fundraiser that benefits members of the greater Orleans County area who are struggling with a variety of medical issues.
For more, see the Express on 6-18-18.

