Kingdom Cares Holds Sixth Annual Softball Tournament

The 6th Annual Kingdom Cares Softball Tournament was held at Gardner Park over the weekend.

The tournament started out as fundraiser for a member of the local softball community, Roger Chaput, who was dealing with medical issues related to being hit in the head with a ball during a game.

Since then the tournament has evolved into an annual fundraiser that benefits members of the greater Orleans County area who are struggling with a variety of medical issues.

For more, see the Express on 6-18-18.