Kingdom Cares Prepping For 7th Annual Tournament

Members of the Orleans County men’s and women’s softball community are a close knit group.

When one of their members is facing a personal problem, they have been there to lend their fellow ballplayers a helping hand, and none of that was more true than back in 2013 when the community rallied behind a player that got hurt during an in-game play.

The result of these caring people getting together to help a friend was the first ever Kingdom Cares softball tournament.

