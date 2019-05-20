Kingdom Games Holds 11th Annual Dandelion Run, Raises Over a Thousand Dollars For Umbrella

DERBY–Motorists in the greater Derby/Morgan/Holland area may have noticed a large group of individuals running the roads on Saturday morning into the afternoon.

The reason why all of these runners flocked to Orleans County would be for the 11th annual Dandelion Run, an event hosted yearly by Kingdom Games.

The course usually takes participants through fields filled with the little yellow flowers, but with this year’s less than ideal spring conditions, the number of dandelions to be found was somewhat underwhelming.

That being said, the condition were perfect for a run, as the overcast sky yielded cool temperatures perfect for spending an extended amount of time on a run.

For more, see the Express on 5-21-19.