Kingdom Games Hosts Their 2019 Winter Swim Event in Newport Over the Weekend

The conditions were beautiful on Saturday for the Kingdom Games annual Winter Swim event.

People from across America and as far away as South Africa came up to a small town in the Northeast Kingdom to don their swim suits and take a dip in Lake Memphremagog, which was an ideal 31 degrees.

The event drew over 85 people to Newport, and it featured a nice blend of new and familiar faces.

For more, see the Express on 2-27-19.