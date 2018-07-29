The Kingdom Swim Continues to be a Huge Draw For Open Water Swimmers

Kingdom Games held their annual Kingdom Swim event at Prouty Beach on Saturday morning and afternoon.

Swimmers from all over the country and from other countries as well participated in the yearly event, and once again the crowd was huge and lively.

Swimmers could pick from a variety of distances to swim ranging from the fifteen mile Border Buster which started at 5:30 AM to the last race of the day, the one miler which started a little after 2:00 PM.

For more, see the Express on 7-30-18.