Kirk Martin Remains Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Kirk Martin has retained his seat over Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs with a vote count of 1307-914. Former Governor Jim Douglas appointed Martin as sheriff ten years ago to replace sheriff Lance Bowen who retired.

"I'm happy that I won," Martin said on Wednesday. "I'm glad we're through this hurdle and will hopefully move on to the general election and be done and over with."

Martin said Harlow-Jacobs ran a good campaign, both campaigns were run well and remained positive. (Read more in the Express)