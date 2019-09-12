Lady Rangers Battle Hard But Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to Visiting Hilltoppers
Mike Olmstead
Thursday, September 12, 2019
ORLEANS, VT
The Lake Region Lady Rangers were probably wondering if their game against the St. Johnsbury Academy (SJA) Hilltoppers was going to get rained out on Wednesday afternoon.
The skies would eventually clear up and the sun would come out, but unfortunately it would be the visiting Hilltoppers grabbing the 2-1 victory on this day.
