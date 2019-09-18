Lady Rangers Battle Tough, But Lady Lancers Score a Goal in Each Half to Grab a 2-0 Win

The Lake Region Lady Rangers were in action on Tuesday afternoon, as they played host to the Lady Lancers of Lamoille.

Both teams seemed to match up well with each other, so this was shaping up to be a solid contest between Division II Lamoille and Division III Lake Region.

Unfortunately for the Lady Rangers Lamoille was just a step better on this day, and the visitors would come away with a 2-0 win.

For more, see the Express on 9-19-19.