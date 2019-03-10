Lady Rangers Gain Valuable Experience With Runner-Up Finish in Championship Game

BARRE–Sometimes in life you face adversity, it’s just a fact that everyone must face.

Having to face adversity is not the important thing, it’s what you do after facing it that is important.

On Saturday afternoon in a battle for the Division II girls high school basketball Championship, the 4th seeded Lake Region Lady Rangers squared off against the 3rd seeded Fair Haven Slaters.

Lake Region gave it their all, they didn’t quit, they battled right until the end, but it would not be enough, as the more experienced Slaters would win 38-31 to take home the title.

Last year the Slaters left Barre with the exact same feeling as the Lady Rangers felt on Saturday, having lost to Mt. Abraham in the title game.

They learned from that hurdle and used that life lesson to go all the way and bring home the gold the following year.

Now it is Lake Region’s turn to try to replicate what Fair Haven did this year when they take to the court next season.

“I think this is a tremendous (learning experience),” said LR coach Joe Houston. “To have that many girls who now have experience playing at this place and to taste that feeling of defeat and disappointment... I told them in the huddle that there are hundreds of girls in this state that would kill to feel this way today. Now they know how that feeling goes and what it takes to get to here and how much more it takes to not have this same feeling at the end of next season.”

For more, see the Express on 3-11-19.