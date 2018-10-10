Lady Rangers Grab Second Girls Golf Title in School History

MIDDLEBURY–In the Division II girls State Championship match, the Lake Region Lady Rangers surprised a lot of people, including the three-time defending champion Northfield Marauders, as Tia Martinez shot a 91 and teammate Alayni Miller shot a 118 to give the blue and white a team score of 209, which was 19 strokes better than the defending champs, and their first golf title since 2014.

