Lady Rangers Looking to Get Back to the Division II Title Game

The 2018-2019 Lake Region Lady Ranger basketball girls had a heck of run.

The team finished the year with a record of 19-5, a year that ended with loss in the Division II Championship game to Fair Haven.

There are a lot of lessons that are learned in a season that sees your team fall just short of achieving their ultimate goal, and coach Joe Houston knows his 2019-2020 team, which is basically all of last year’s squad minus a few players with a few additions, will take those lessons with them when they take to the court later this month.