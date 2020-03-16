Lady Rangers Named Quad-Champions by VPA

This was definitely not the scenerio the Lake Region Lady Rangers wanted to have happen.

Ideally the number one seed in Division III would have preferred to hae played out their remaining postseason games and vie for a championship, but today they received a bit of good news from the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA).

The VPA announced today that they were awarding “co” and “quad” champions for the four Divisions, therefore the Lady Ragners will share the DIII crown with Oxbow, Thetford, and Windsor.

For more, see the Express on 3-17-2020.