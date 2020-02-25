Lady Rangers Pick Up Win on Senior Night in a Potential Playoff Preview

The Lake Region Lady Rangers played host to the Thetford Panthers on Monday at the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium for their final home game of the regular season.

Being the final home game of the regular season, Monday night was also Senior Night, and prior to the start of the game the team recognized their outgoing seniors Natalie Racine Ebony Cota, Jordyn Ingalls, Melanie Menard, and Cierra Richardson.

As for the game itself, it would be a possible preview of what the future could hold in a couple of weeks in Barre, as the top seeded Rangers and third seeded Panthers engaged in tight contest that would see the hometown team pick up a close 50-41 win to help keep them atop of the standings.

For more, see the Express on 2-26-2020.