Lady Rangers Taste Defeat For the First Time This Season

The Lake Region Lady Rangers tasted defeat for the first time in the 2018-2019 season late last week.

First up was a game against the Lamoille Lady Lancers, and that game ended with a ten-point loss at 59-49.

“We didn’t handle their zone well and it got us frustrated which led to defensive breakdowns and turnovers,” said LR coach Joe Houston.

Next up was a trip to take on Harwood on Saturday, and this one would be a little closer, but the outcome for Lake Region would be the same, a 49-44 loss.

For more, see the Express on 1-22-19.