Lady Rangers Taste Defeat For the First Time This Season
Mike Olmstead
Monday, January 21, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
The Lake Region Lady Rangers tasted defeat for the first time in the 2018-2019 season late last week.
First up was a game against the Lamoille Lady Lancers, and that game ended with a ten-point loss at 59-49.
“We didn’t handle their zone well and it got us frustrated which led to defensive breakdowns and turnovers,” said LR coach Joe Houston.
Next up was a trip to take on Harwood on Saturday, and this one would be a little closer, but the outcome for Lake Region would be the same, a 49-44 loss.
