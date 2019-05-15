Lady Warriors Claim Vermont State AAU Championship

BURLINGTON–The Weekend of May 4th and 5th found the North Country Lady Warriors Varsity AAU team in the greater Burlington area for the Vermont State AAU Championships.

The Warriors had already claimed a Zero Gravity Championships that earned them a ticket to the National Champions in Boston next month, but winning the Vermont AAU title would be another feather in the team’s hat, which was already pretty full of feathers to begin with.

After back-to-back second place finishes, 2019 would be the Warriors’ year, as they would defeat the Green Streak by the score of 41-23 to lay claim to the title.

For more, see the Express on 5-16-19.