Lake Region Competes at New England Championships

BOSTON–The Lake Region indoor track and field team sent four members of their squad to the New England Indoor track and field championships this past weekend.

Cole and Wayne Alexander pulled double duty, competing in both individual and relay events.

Cole placed 27th in the 600m, while Wayne finished 21st in the 1000m.

The brothers then teamed up with Thomas Hinton and Quinn Snedeker to compete in the 4x400m relay.

For more, see the Express on 3-3-2020.