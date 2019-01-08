Lake Region Hold Off Hornets’ Late Surge, Win 43-39

ENOSBURG–The Lake Region Rangers and Enosburg Hornets boys basketball teams were originally slated to do battle on Saturday afternoon at the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium, but an illness swept through the Hornets’ locker room forcing the game to be postponed to Monday evening in Enosburg.

The change of venue and date did nothing to slow the Rangers down, as they would fight for four quarters to come away with a 43-39 win to earn their sixth win of the season.

For more, see the Express on 1-9-19