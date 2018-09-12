Lake Region Notches a Pair in the Second Half to Defeat Lamoille 2-0

The Lake Region Rangers took to the pitch for their second game of the season on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rangers were playing host to the Lamoille Lancers and were looking to earn their first win of the 2018 season.

It would be a tight contest all the way through, but a pair of second half goals by Lake Region would be the difference as the Rangers emerged with a 2-0 win.

For more, see the Express on 9-13-18.