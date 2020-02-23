Lake Region Puts Up Good Battle With Thetford, But Falls Short 64-54 on Senior Night

The Lake Region Rangers played host to Thetford on Thursday night in their final regular season contest of the year.

Thursday night was also Senior Night, and prior to the start of the contest the team recognized their seven outgoing seniors, Brayden Leach, Jackson King, Parker Perron, Connor Lanou, Keith Herman, Riley Burdick, and William Coburn.

As for the game, the Rangers would find themselves down early, but they stayed with it, battling back to get as close as to withing four in the second half before Thetford was able to seal the 64-54 win.

For more, see the Express on 2-24-2020.