Lake Region Soccer to Play First Home Night Games
By:
Mike Olmstead
Monday, September 30, 2019
ORLEANS, VT
The Lake Region soccer programs will be trying out something new this weekend when they play their annual homecoming games against Montpelier (girls) on Friday and Burke Mountain (boys) on Saturday.
For the first time in school history, or at least as far back as Co-Athletic Director James Ingalls can remember, the two homecoming soccer games will be played at night underneath lights.
For more, see the Express on 10-1-19.
