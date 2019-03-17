Lake Region Surges Late, But Mount St. Joseph Holds on to Win Division II Title

BARRE–There is an old phrase that goes “You win some, you lose some”.

Over the last couple of years, the Lake Region boys’ athletic teams have appeared in and won three championship games, two in soccer, one in baseball.

On Saturday at the Auditorium in Barre, it was the basketball team’s turn to make an appearance in a title game of their own, as the third seeded Rangers squared off against the top seeded Mount St. Joseph Green Wave for the Division II Championship.

This time it wasn’t meant to be, as the Wave was able to hold off a late surge by Lake Region to grab a 49-44 win and take home the first place hardware.

