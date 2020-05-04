Lake Region Track Team Stays Busy During Quarantine

With the suspension and subsequent cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, many athletes have been working out on their own, or with family members, to stay in shape.

For the Lake Region track and field team, they have been taking this time to engage in a little socially distanced competition.

During a normal season, coach Liz Montgomery would take one day during the week to have the team participate in little challenges against each other, a mini Olympic games if you will.

This spring she issued a full on challenge to her team, and the Rangers responded with a great deal of enthusiasm.

