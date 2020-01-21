Lake Region UHS Election Process Requires Legislative Charter Change

When the Agency of Education’s Board of Education directed the Orleans Central Supervisory Union’s elementary school districts to consolidate in 2018, Articles of Agreement were imposed on the unified district. But someone in the Agency didn’t do their homework. Lake Region UHS’s charter requires each of the former districts to vote for school board members based on proportional representation. And there lies the rub. With the elementary school districts merged into a single district, LRUHS board members have no mechanism to be reelected by residents of their town. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.