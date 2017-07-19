Lakefront Walking Path Receives Strong Support
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The proposed 1,000 foot walking path at Waterfront Plaza in Newport City has received strong local support reflected in the application filed by the Pomerleau Family LLC. An application has been filed with the Agency of Natural Resources and the city’s Development Review Board. The pathway runs along Lake Memphremagog’s shoreline contiguous to the Vista grocery store and other commercial buildings. (Story in the NDE Thursday)
