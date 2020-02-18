Lamoille Stays Close Early, But Lake Region Pulls Away For 49-29 Win

The Lake Region Lady Rangers played host to the Lamoille Lady Lancers in a rare Monday night showdown.

It would be close in the first quarter, as Lake Ranger held on to a one-point advantage, but in the ensuing quarter the white and blue would start to distance themselves as they eventually came away with a 49-29 win.

“Early on offensively we were trying to make one pass and score, or two passes and score immediately,” said LR coach Joe Houston. “Once we settled down a bit, and started to run our offense, get penetration, a little more ball movement, a little more player movement, we created some really good looks. That let us get into our press, which was quite effective for us tonight. That’s what we wanted to do, score so we can press.”

