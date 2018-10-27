Landfill Construction Delay Will Be Costly To Consumer

While the Agency of Natural Resources granted a solid waste permit to Casella Waste Services to expand the Coventry landfill by 51.2 acres, the process may be delayed by the late intervention of DUMP and it's Canadian counterpart MCI. The entities are asking for limited party status out of concern some synthetic chemicals in the leachate. 12 million gallons of leachate annually are treated before being released into Vermont's tributaries. A third of the leachate is treated at the Newport City waste water facility and discharged into the Clyde River. The river is one of five tributaries that feed Lake Memphremagog, the drinking water of 150,000 Canadians. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.