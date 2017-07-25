Lanoue’s Market Becomes Olney’s General Store

Lanoue’s Market of Orleans is changing hands following the acquisition of the building by Josh and Amanda Olney. The convenience store and upstairs living quarters has been owned by Jim Greenwood and his wife. For many years the store operated as the Greenwood Market.

Josh is the General Manager and golf pro at the Orleans Country Club. He has worked at the country club for the past five years but recognized the seasonal nature of the work. (Read full story in the Express Wednesday)