Larceny at Tractor Supply

On Saturday, at approximately 5:40 p.m., the Vermont

State Police was advised of a theft complaint at the Tractor Supply in the Town

of Derby. A trooper spoke with the manager and was told an

unidentified male stole a set of boots from the store around 5:25 p.m.

Video footage revealed a male entered the store with no shoes on, jean pants, a

darker colored long sleeve shirt with a short sleeve white tee-shirt over it.

The male was carrying a full face motorcycle helmet and had a backpack

strapped to his back.

It appeared the male is possibly in his 20's or 30's with

blonde hair.

While inside the store, the male put a new set of Justin Boots on

and left without paying for them. Anyone with information in regards to the

identity of the male is encouraged to contact the state police - Derby Barracks

at 802-334-8881.