Larceny at Tractor Supply
On Saturday, at approximately 5:40 p.m., the Vermont
State Police was advised of a theft complaint at the Tractor Supply in the Town
of Derby. A trooper spoke with the manager and was told an
unidentified male stole a set of boots from the store around 5:25 p.m.
Video footage revealed a male entered the store with no shoes on, jean pants, a
darker colored long sleeve shirt with a short sleeve white tee-shirt over it.
The male was carrying a full face motorcycle helmet and had a backpack
strapped to his back.
It appeared the male is possibly in his 20's or 30's with
blonde hair.
While inside the store, the male put a new set of Justin Boots on
and left without paying for them. Anyone with information in regards to the
identity of the male is encouraged to contact the state police - Derby Barracks
at 802-334-8881.
Category: