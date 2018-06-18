Last Chance For Public Comment
Ed Barber
Monday, June 18, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
A final public hearing is scheduled for June 21st at the Coventry Community Center to discuss the proposed landfill expansion. NE Waste Services of Vermont applied for a permit to add a 52.1 acre cell that will keep the facility open 25 more years. The initial application was filed with the Agency of Natural Resources over 18 months ago. This month the Agency has given tentative approval for the project. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
