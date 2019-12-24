Last Second Shot Sends Vikings Past Rangers 57-55

The Lake Region Rangers took to the court on Monday evening for their final game before the holiday break.

The boys in white and blue were looking to end a three game skid as they played host to the Lyndon Institute Vikings.

Things would look good for the Rangers for most of the way, but in the fourth quarter the Vikings were able to close the gap and would eventually win the contest 57-55 on a buzzer beater by David Stevens.

For more, see the Express on12-26-19.