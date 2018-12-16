Law Enforcement Makes Christmas Bright For Children

Some children across Orleans County will have presents under the tree on Christmas morning thanks in part to the local law enforcement community, businesses, individuals and other organizations.

Orleans County Sheriff Kirk Martin along with dispatcher Tammy LaCourse came up with the idea of “Operation Santa” 11 years ago, and it has grown ever since.

“It’s no longer just law enforcement,” LaCourse said. “We facilitate it, but it has become a community event.”

