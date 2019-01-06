Law enforcement seeks dangerous suspect wanted on suspicion of sexual assault

(January 6, 2019) — The FBI, the Vermont State Police and the Hartford Police Department are actively searching for a dangerous man who is wanted for numerous crimes including kidnapping and sexual assault.

Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Everett Simpson, age 41, most recently of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to call 911, their nearest police department or VSP barracks, or the Hartford Police Department at 802-295-9425.

Law enforcement advises people to use extreme caution and not approach Simpson but instead immediately call police to report any potential sightings.

Simpson is last known to be driving a stolen 2014 silver Kia Forte sedan with New Hampshire license plate 396 7479.

UPDATE: Simpson is described as white, standing about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 255 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair, balding.

The incident began at about 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, outside the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, when a man later identified as Simpson forced a woman and her child into their car and drove to Vermont. On reaching White River Junction, Simpson forced the woman to rent a room at a local hotel, where he proceeded to sexually assault the victim. The victim is a stranger who was targeted at random. When Simpson left the hotel room, the victim and child were able to reach safety and contact the police.

Investigation indicates Simpson had stolen a car and escaped from a substance-abuse rehabilitation facility in eastern Vermont three days earlier.

Law enforcement authorities have searched locations where Simpson is known to have resided or may have connections, including an apartment in St. Johnsbury, but as of 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, no contact with Simpson had been reported.

Simpson has had previous interactions with the police, including a September vehicle theft, high-speed pursuit and aggravated assault on a Vermont State Police trooper in Lyndonville.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, Vermont State Police, Hartford police and the Manchester (New Hampshire) Police Department in conjunction with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont. Updates will be issued as more information becomes available.