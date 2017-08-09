LeBlanc And Snelgrove Fight Over Trespass and Partition Issues

Once again Herman LeBlanc and his Memphremagog Lake neighbor Robert Snelgrove are facing off in court. A hearing this past Tuesday in civil court found Herman and his son David LeBlanc as plaintiffs to a trespass claim. The charge is based on the construction of a 50 foot long retaining wall, up to ten feet high that is located on LeBlancs property courtesy of Snelgrove. A second issue involves partition. Years ago Herman LeBlanc gave each of his children a quarter share of three Newport Center properties. A verbal life estate allows LeBlanc to live in the lake front house for the rest of his life. But with Snelgrove purchasing three of the four shares, a motion has been made to partition the property or place on the market and split the proceeds. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.